Former president of France Jacques Chirac dies, aged 86
Former French president Jacques Chirac, France’s second-longest serving president, dominated French politics for decades.
PARIS - Former French president Jacques Chirac, who led France from 1995 to 2007, died on Thursday morning at the age of 86, his son-in-law told Reuters.
“He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his loved ones,” his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux said. The head of the lower house of the French parliament interrupted a sitting of the chamber to hold a minute’s silence.
Chirac, France’s second-longest serving president dominated French politics for decades.
Following in the footsteps of previous French leader Charles de Gaulle, Chirac tried to elevate France’s status as a player on the world stage. He stirred national pride with his opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
After leaving public office, he suffered from neurological problems and was rarely seen in public at the end of his life.
Popular in World
-
CARTOON: The future of the climate?
-
Trump confirms death of al-Qaeda heir Hamza bin Laden
-
Jacques Chirac, an affable leader who said 'non' to Iraq war
-
Sex assault claims rock Ardern's New Zealand government
-
Trump calls Democratic impeachment inquiry a 'joke'
-
Saudi crown prince hosts Iraq PM for talks on oil attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.