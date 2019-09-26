Court declares planned banking strike unprotected

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Court declares planned banking strike unprotected

Business Unity South Africa argued the court to declare the looming banking sector strike based on a Nedlack-approved notice unprotected.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court ruled on Thursday the planned banking sector would be unprotected. Trade union federation Cosatu and banking union Sasbo were interdicted by the court.

The court delivered its judgment on the banking shutdown interdict on Thursday morning.

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) wanted the court to declare the looming banking sector strike unprotected.

Banking union Sasbo said that over 40,000 finance sector employees were ready to take part in the strike against retrenchments on Friday.

Trade unions said that banks were unilaterally laying off employees instead of upskilling them so that they could remain relevant in the fourth industrial revolution.

Friday's planned shutdown relied on a Nedlac-approved notice that was issued two years ago.

Business Unity South Africa (Busa)’s Kaizer Moyane: "Any blows to the economy is bad for everyone, so what we'd like to see is that whatever happens with the case, is that we're still committed to all work together at Nedlac as social partners."

Unions accused Busa and government of turning a blind eye to their demands.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA