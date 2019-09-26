CT firefighters to march for overtime pay

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

CT firefighters to march for overtime pay

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said that if the City of Cape Town did not meet their demands, members would only work from 8am until 4pm from 1 October.

FILE: Firefighters on their way to battle the fire on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 27 January 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
FILE: Firefighters on their way to battle the fire on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 27 January 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters will march to the Civic Centre on Thursday to demand overtime pay.

They claim that the City of Cape Town does not pay them for overtime worked.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said that if the city did not meet their demands, members would only work from 8am until 4pm from 1 October.

Cape Town firefighters have slammed the City of Cape Town for not paying firefighters overtime.

So, they will take to the streets today and demand that they be paid and get a 60% allowance increase.

Samwu's Sebenzile Kiva said they had met city officials on numerous occasions and were still not satisfied.

"One of the demands is that the firefighters are working longer hours that are not paid by the employer. The managers of Cape Town are arrogant, they do not want to come to the table."

He said that firefighters were contractually employed to work 40 hours per week, but were in many cases working 72 to 80 hours.

"Affiliates like Saftu are willing to come too because we want to shut down Cape Town."

Members will meet at Hanover Street in Cape Town and will start marching at 10am.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA