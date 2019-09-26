CT firefighters to march for overtime pay
The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said that if the City of Cape Town did not meet their demands, members would only work from 8am until 4pm from 1 October.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters will march to the Civic Centre on Thursday to demand overtime pay.
They claim that the City of Cape Town does not pay them for overtime worked.
Cape Town firefighters have slammed the City of Cape Town for not paying firefighters overtime.
So, they will take to the streets today and demand that they be paid and get a 60% allowance increase.
Samwu's Sebenzile Kiva said they had met city officials on numerous occasions and were still not satisfied.
"One of the demands is that the firefighters are working longer hours that are not paid by the employer. The managers of Cape Town are arrogant, they do not want to come to the table."
He said that firefighters were contractually employed to work 40 hours per week, but were in many cases working 72 to 80 hours.
"Affiliates like Saftu are willing to come too because we want to shut down Cape Town."
Members will meet at Hanover Street in Cape Town and will start marching at 10am.
