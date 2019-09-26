CSIR confirms water from Stinkwater area is contaminated

Most residents of Stinkwater relied on underground water due to a shortage of taps in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) confirmed that the water consumed by residents of Stinkwater, in Hammanskraal, was not suitable for consumption.

This was revealed by researchers on Thursday after the CSIR commissioned a three-year study in the area.

CSIR senior researcher and water scientist Wouter le Roux said 144 samples were tested.

Le Roux said by law, water should be tested daily to ensure that it was good for human consumption. He said untested water could be fatal for infants.