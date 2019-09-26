Cosatu, Sasbo to lodge urgent appeal after bank sector strike ruling

Workers in the banking sector were angry at looming job losses brought by increasing reliance on technology.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and Sasbo on Thursday said they would appeal the Labour Court ruling interdicting a planned banking sector strike on Friday.

The urgent application was brought by Business Unity South Africa, which argued the correct channels were not followed to embark on the nationwide action.

Cosatu and Sasbo were dealt a blow but they said they would not give up.

The trade union federation’s deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe said they would re-submit an urgent appeal to the Labour Court. Sasbo’s general secretary Joe Kokela said they would not sit back while workers were being exploited in the banking sector.

The unions plan to take to the streets on 7 October.