City of CT advertises for new operator to run MyCiTi N2 Express Service

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town advertised for a new operator to run the MyCiTi N2 Express Service on Thursday.

The service has been suspended since the end of May after the city and operators failed to sign an agreement.

The city decided to stop negotiating with a taxi group which helped run the service and was looking for a new partner.

“It would have to be an effective bus company that is operating. There are a couple running in the city, they have depots and they can manage the bus service and they have qualified drivers,” said Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase.

The municipality and taxi association Codeta were fighting since May when their contract expired.

City bosses said they wanted a credible operator in place as soon as possible.