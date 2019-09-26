City of CT advertises for new operator to run MyCiTi N2 Express Service
The service has been suspended since the end of May after the City and operators failed to sign an agreement.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town advertised for a new operator to run the MyCiTi N2 Express Service on Thursday.
The service has been suspended since the end of May after the city and operators failed to sign an agreement.
The city decided to stop negotiating with a taxi group which helped run the service and was looking for a new partner.
“It would have to be an effective bus company that is operating. There are a couple running in the city, they have depots and they can manage the bus service and they have qualified drivers,” said Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase.
The municipality and taxi association Codeta were fighting since May when their contract expired.
City bosses said they wanted a credible operator in place as soon as possible.
Popular in Business
-
I'm not the 'ex' CEO of Old Mutual! – Peter Moyo
-
Cosatu, Sasbo to lodge urgent appeal after bank sector strike ruling
-
Govt preparing new laws to restrict foreign-owned business and 'protect locals'
-
Court declares planned banking strike unprotected
-
No political interference in Mark Barnes’ resignation - Ndabeni-Abrahams
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.