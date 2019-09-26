Cheetahs name strong side for Glasgow Warriors clash

The nineteenth season of PRO14 rugby begins in Bloemfontein where the Cheetahs welcomes last season’s beaten finalists and 2015 champions, Glasgow Warriors.

CAPE TOWN - Cheetahs have named their team to face last season’s beaten finalists and 2015 champions Glasgow Warriors in PRO14 opening match on Friday at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.

The two sides have met on four previous occasions in PRO14 with the visitors victorious in each instance.

“We’ve done well in the Currie Cup and enjoyed the moment but the mentality among the players is that we still have to keep working hard. Glasgow Warriors is very task-driven. We have to keep the momentum and we will be well prepared for this competition.” said interim Cheetahs coach Franco Smith.

Cheetahs:

15. Rhyno Smith,

14. William Small-Smith,

13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg,

12. Dries Swanepoel,

11. Anthony Volmink,

10. Tian Schoeman,

9. Ruan Pienaar (C ),

8. Henco Venter,

7. Junior Pokomela,

6. Gerhard Olivier,

5. Walt Steenkamp,

4. Sintu Manjezi,

3. Erich de Jager,

2. Joseph Dweba,

1. Ox Nche.

Replacements:

16.Reinach Venter,

17. Boan Venter,

18. Luan de Bruin,

19. JP du Preez,

20. Sias Koen,

21. Jasper Wiese,

22 Tian Meyer,

23. Louis Fouche.