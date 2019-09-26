Cardi B alleges she was sexually assaulted at a magazine shoot

The 'I Like It' rapper has claimed she was on set for a photoshoot for a magazine when the photographer 'pulled his d##k out', allegedly telling her she would need to touch him in order to 'get in this magazine'.

The I Like It rapper has claimed she was on set for a photo shoot for a magazine when the photographer "pulled his d##k out", allegedly telling her she would need to touch him in order to "get in this magazine".

Speaking in a preview clip ahead of an upcoming episode of WE TV's Untold Stories of Hip Hop - which is set to air on Thursday - she claimed: "I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?' Then he pulled his d##k out. I was so f*ing mad, and I was just like, 'This is crazy.' "

Cardi - who is married to Migos rapper Offset, with whom she has 14-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari - also alleged the owner of the magazine didn't seem to care about the misconduct and claims experiences like hers happen to women "every day".

She said: "I was like, '[You're] f###ing bugging. You know what? I'm out.' You know what's so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, 'So? And?' When I see the Me Too movement - there's girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bullst#st. It happens, really, every day."

And when asked if she's still subjected to the same type of behaviour, Cardi added: "Oh, hell no. I'll put you on blast on my Instagram ... I'll f###ing violate."

Cardi previously spoke about her alleged experience in a 2018 interview.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker said at the time: "When I was trying to be a [music video] vixen, people were like, 'You want to be on the cover of this magazine?' Then they pull their d###s out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You're a ho. It doesn't matter.' "