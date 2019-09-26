Cardi B alleges she was sexually assaulted at a magazine shoot
The 'I Like It' rapper has claimed she was on set for a photoshoot for a magazine when the photographer 'pulled his d##k out', allegedly telling her she would need to touch him in order to 'get in this magazine'.
LONDON - Cardi B has alleged she was sexually assaulted during a magazine shoot when the photographer "pulled his d##k out".
The I Like It rapper has claimed she was on set for a photo shoot for a magazine when the photographer "pulled his d##k out", allegedly telling her she would need to touch him in order to "get in this magazine".
Speaking in a preview clip ahead of an upcoming episode of WE TV's Untold Stories of Hip Hop - which is set to air on Thursday - she claimed: "I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?' Then he pulled his d##k out. I was so f*ing mad, and I was just like, 'This is crazy.' "
Cardi - who is married to Migos rapper Offset, with whom she has 14-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari - also alleged the owner of the magazine didn't seem to care about the misconduct and claims experiences like hers happen to women "every day".
She said: "I was like, '[You're] f###ing bugging. You know what? I'm out.' You know what's so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, 'So? And?' When I see the Me Too movement - there's girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bullst#st. It happens, really, every day."
And when asked if she's still subjected to the same type of behaviour, Cardi added: "Oh, hell no. I'll put you on blast on my Instagram ... I'll f###ing violate."
Cardi previously spoke about her alleged experience in a 2018 interview.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker said at the time: "When I was trying to be a [music video] vixen, people were like, 'You want to be on the cover of this magazine?' Then they pull their d###s out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You're a ho. It doesn't matter.' "
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Kevin Hart to need 'round-the-clock' medical support
-
Idols star Thami Shobede dead at 31
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 25 September 2019
-
Royal treats: Harry, Meghan show CT their dance moves, Archie meets the Tutus
-
GALLERY: Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Monwabisi Beach
-
DJ Fresh: Current sexual assault allegations are false, without basis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.