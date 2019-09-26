View all in Latest
Cape Town firefighters demand overtime pay

About 400 firefighters gathered at Parliament calling on Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi to intervene in the non-payment of overtime worked.

City of Cape Town firefighters on 26 September 2019 protest in the CBD to demand overtime pay. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
City of Cape Town firefighters on 26 September 2019 protest in the CBD to demand overtime pay. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town firefighters have handed over a memorandum of demands to the Department of Labour.

They marched to Parliament after taking their protest to the Civic Centre on Thursday.

They claim the City of Cape Town does not pay them for overtime worked.

About 400 firefighters gathered at Parliament calling on Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi to intervene.

Earlier, they were at the Civic Centre, where they did not handover a memorandum because the city manager did not address them.

Firefighters said they work 24-hour shifts but were being paid for less than half of the time worked.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union's John Mcanjana said: “We’re not here to fight for an increase, we’re here to fight for what is due to us. We work for 24 hours, pay us for 24 hours, not a standby allowance.”

One of the firefighters said they felt exploited and unappreciated.

The union said if the City did not give in to members’ demands come October, they would only work eight-hour shifts.

