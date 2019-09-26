Busa says Nedlac needs to be overhauled

Nedlac is a forum where government, business, labour and community formulate labour market policy and other related legislation.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa's president Sipho Pityana said the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) needed to be overhauled to rise to the challenges of the day.

Pityana was speaking at Nedlac’s annual summit in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

Pityana, who represents the business constituency at Nedlac, said the organisation had to grapple with complexities hampering economic growth and job creation in the country.

Launched in 1995, Nedlac has spearheaded some of the most critical labour laws in the country including the recently implemented national minimum wage.

Pityana said while these feats are commendable, the organisation needed to review its agenda, overhaul its governance systems, organisational and leadership capacity.

Nedlac has been without a director for close to a year after Madoda Vilakazi was suspended, while the CFO was dismissed for conflict of interest and irregular spending.

Pityana added that by embracing a common purpose of growing the economy, the social partners could save the country from the brink of collapse.

#NedlacSummit Pityana: We must show courageous leadership. He adds, in other parts of the world there is yet a strong appetite for investment in SA. We need to maximize on that by reassuring interested investors. TM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2019