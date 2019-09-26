Amcu's Mathunjwa on his re-election: Why should you change what is working?

Mathunjwa has described the gathering as a display of Amcu’s democratic nature, despite criticism that the conference was merely held for appearances in light of the union’s troubles with the Labour Registrar.

JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa said union members who re-elected him at the recent national congress were mature to choose continuity.

A notice was filled by the Labour Registrar in April week, stating an intention to deregister the union, which has close to 250,000 members.

He has applauded Amcu members for what he said was a constructive gathering.

“Members of Amcu trust Amcu as an organisation and it’s leadership. Why should you change what is working? That’s why this country is not going forward because each and every president that comes in can be removed at any time.”

Mathunjwa has been president of the union since its inception in 2001. In recent years, he has been accused of crushing dissent within the union. Amcu has failed to hold congresses since its inception, along with a lack of financial disclosures.

Labour relations Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe is empowered by the Labour Relations Act to cancel the registration of unions and other related bodies should they cease to function according to the provisions in the Act, which includes the regular disclosure of financial statements.