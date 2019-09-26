Amcu's Mathunjwa on his re-election: Why should you change what is working?
Mathunjwa has described the gathering as a display of Amcu’s democratic nature, despite criticism that the conference was merely held for appearances in light of the union’s troubles with the Labour Registrar.
JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa said union members who re-elected him at the recent national congress were mature to choose continuity.
Mathunjwa has described the gathering as a display of Amcu’s democratic nature, despite criticism that the conference was merely held for appearances in light of the union’s troubles with the Labour Registrar. A notice was filled by the Labour Registrar in April week, stating an intention to deregister the union, which has close to 250,000 members.
He has applauded Amcu members for what he said was a constructive gathering.
“Members of Amcu trust Amcu as an organisation and it’s leadership. Why should you change what is working? That’s why this country is not going forward because each and every president that comes in can be removed at any time.”
Mathunjwa has been president of the union since its inception in 2001. In recent years, he has been accused of crushing dissent within the union. Amcu has failed to hold congresses since its inception, along with a lack of financial disclosures.
Labour relations Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe is empowered by the Labour Relations Act to cancel the registration of unions and other related bodies should they cease to function according to the provisions in the Act, which includes the regular disclosure of financial statements.
Popular in Local
-
Cosatu, Sasbo to lodge urgent appeal after bank sector strike ruling
-
Court declares planned banking strike unprotected
-
WATCH: Man stopping car from moving with bare hands goes viral
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On It
-
Lawyer takes legal action against CoCT for homeless fines
-
Senior Crime Intelligence official to testify at Zondo Inquiry on camera
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.