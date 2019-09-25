WC pupil on mission to raise awareness on climate change crisis

Ayakha Melithafa is one of 16 child petitioners who on Monday presented a landmark complaint to the United Nations to protest the lack of government action on the climate crisis.

CAPE TOWN - An Eerste River learner is on a mission to wake the world to the climate crisis.

Ayakha Melithafa is one of 16 child petitioners, who on Monday, presented a landmark complaint to the United Nations to protest the lack of government action on the climate crisis.

Their petition showed that five regional leaders including Brazil and France, knew about the risks of climate change for decades and that despite this knowledge, they were failing to curb emissions and continued to promote fossil fuels.

The young activist is a grade 11 learner at the Centre of Science and Technology in Khayelitsha. One of her teachers, Linda Masiko said her passion for the climate started last year through the school’s U-Leads programme.

“When they entered the U-Leads programme, they dealt with solar energy, which is alternative sources of energy, they get involved in theories that are related to the climate,” she said.

Masiko said Melithafa’s interest in the climate often spilt over into her academic tasks.