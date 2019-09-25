Union representing security guards warns of looming nationwide strike

-
Union representing security guards warns of looming nationwide strikeLocal
-
Ipid investigator tells Zondo Inquiry PP's office is being 'weaponised'Local
-
Govt owes Dept of Public Works R76m in unpaid rent - De LilleLocal
-
Banking sector shutdown: Labour Court to rule on Busa’s interdict on ThursdayBusiness
-
Trump complains again of harassment after impeachment probe launchedWorld
-
Fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case granted legal aidLocal
-
-
Ramaphosa: Teachers' contribution in class has direct link to economic growthPolitics
-
Maimane to set up jobs and justice fund 'to build a reconciled SA'Politics
-
Ramaphosa: SA's identity not one of abuse, violencePolitics
-
Ramaphosa urges South Africans to unite against any form of violencePolitics
-
On Heritage Day, Maimane calls for a united South AfricaPolitics
-
DA’s Mphithi points out high unemployment rate during Heritage Day eventLocal
-
Bo-Kaap's complicated history and its many mythsOpinion
-
OLIVER MATTHEWS: Getting sick in Zimbabwe shouldn’t mean disaster. But it doesOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Femicide: Here’s what men can doOpinion
-
The business of the Bo-Kaap: What gentrification does to family businessesOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The state must operate within its own lawsOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: Do nearly half of all child deaths in Africa stem from hunger?Opinion
-
Banking sector shutdown: Labour Court to rule on Busa’s interdict on ThursdayBusiness
-
Sasbo strike won't have desired effect - Banking Association of SABusiness
-
Sibanye says 5,270 jobs could be lost in Marikana restructuringBusiness
-
Rand weaker in early tradeBusiness
-
Metrobus says all depots fully operational after week-long strikeBusiness
-
Numsa warns of motor sector strike after wage talks failBusiness
-
Tom Hanks to get lifetime award at Golden GlobesLifestyle
-
'Joker' not a hero, says studio, as Aurora families voice concernLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 24 September 2019Lifestyle
-
Harry and Meghan make pitch for mental health on SA tourLifestyle
-
GALLERY: Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Monwabisi BeachLifestyle
-
Limpopo Arts Dept to work with Ndlovu Youth Choir to revive choral musicLifestyle
-
Beach time! Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Monwabisi BeachLifestyle
-
Oprah picks slavery novel for Apple TV book venture, says done with talk showsLifestyle
-
Limpopo govt donates R1m to Ndlovu Youth ChoirLocal
-
Molefi Nsteki names his squad for Nelson Mandela Challenge against MaliSport
-
Fani Madida appointed Swallows FC interim coachSport
-
Richard Das Neves: Better attitude helped usSport
-
Prepare for your exit as well - Steve Komphela's advice to other soccer coachesSport
-
Coe re-elected for new term as IAAF chiefSport
-
'Miracle of Brighton' inspires USA in World Cup clash with EnglandSport
-
'Past is past' - Wallabies say wins over Wales count for nothing at World CupSport
-
Minnows Uruguay stun Fiji at Rugby World CupSport
-
Boks pick Brits at No 8 in wholesale changes for Namibia clashSport
-
RWC 2019: Most yellow cards in a single rugby gameSport
-
Wales open World Cup campaign with win over GeorgiaSport
-
Painter, roofer, dentist, prop: meet the Rugby World Cup amateursSport
-
CARTOON: Sin Bin OffenceSport
-
CARTOON: The Prying EyeLocal
-
CARTOON: Fantasy WorldLocal
-
CARTOON: Path of DespairLocal
-
CARTOON: Talk Is CheapPolitics
-
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out TherePolitics
-
CARTOON: Ladders to SuccessBusiness
-
CARTOON: Talk To The HandPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Whole TruthPolitics
Union representing security guards warns of looming nationwide strike
The employer was offering an increase of 1.1%, while workers wanted more.
JOHANNESBURG - Organised labour in the security industry warned on Wednesday of a nationwide strike should their bosses refuse to meet their demands.
The employer was offering an increase of 1.1%, while workers wanted more.
Security guards were currently earning between R4,300 and just over R5,000 per month, depending on their grades. Organised labour in the sector was demanding between R7,500 and R8,500.
Employers had four rounds of talks involving seven unions, but the talks collapsed last week. The employer maintained that it could only offer an increase of 23 cents per hour across the board. Security sector employees described the wage offer by bosses as pathetic and unacceptable.
The Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers' Union (Detawu) general secretary Vusi Ntshangase said this was undermining the workers.
“Considering the offer on the table, it is clear that employers are not committed to playing a meaningful role in substantially improving the conditions of the security officers in South Africa.”
Meanwhile, the parties were expected to participate in a compulsory mediation at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration next week in an attempt to avoid a strike.
“The negotiations collapsed after the unions rejected the employers’ insulting offer outright on 19 September. According to the industry protocol on negotiations, both parties will participate in a compulsory negotiation process which is set to take place next week on 7 and 2 October,” said Ntshangase.
In 2006, more than 60 people were killed during a six-month-long security strike.
The unions called on security sector bosses to stop what they called unwarranted provocation of workers.
