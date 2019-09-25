Sibanye says 5,270 jobs could be lost in Marikana restructuring

Sibanye said the restructuring was aimed at restoring profitability and ensuring the sustainability of the remaining shafts at Marikana.

JOHANNESBURG - South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater said on Wednesday that around 5,270 jobs could be lost in a restructuring of its Marikana operation, following financial losses at the mine.

