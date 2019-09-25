View all in Latest
Royal treats: Harry, Meghan show CT their dance moves, Archie meets the Tutus

The couple, with their newborn Archie, started their African tour in Cape Town and we’ve picked our favourite moments of their visit thus far.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heading to the beach for a dance and meditation session with young surfers. Picture: Bertram Malgas
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have touched down in South Africa and their arrival has been well-received by many locals.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie will be in the country as part of a 10-day visit of southern Africa.

The couple, with their newborn Archie, started their African tour in Cape Town and we’ve picked our favourite moments of their visit thus far.

SHOWING OFF THEIR DANCE MOVES:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off their dance moves during their first stop in Nyanga, Cape Town on Monday.

Dancing to marimba instrumentals and with traditional dancers, they showed spectators what kind of moves they probably were learning before their trip.

VISITING SA’S FIRST MOSQUE:

The couple visited the Auwal Majid before being treated to authentic Cape Malay delicacies.

VISITING DISTRICT 6:

On their second day, the couple visited the District Six Museum and the Homecoming Centre, who are helping to rebuild their local community in Cape Town.

Their visit was to help the royal couple understand how much of this diverse community was destroyed when people were forced out of the area during the apartheid era.

BRINGING ROYAL COLOUR TO BO-KAAP

The royal couple also visited the historic neighbourhood of Bo-Kaap where they walked through the colourful homes and then popped into a resident's home for some traditional treats.

WATCH: Duke and Duchess of Sussex spread love in Bo Kaap

ARCHIE VISITING ARCHBISHOP TUTU:

On Wednesday, Archie went on his first tour of the Mother City where he and his parents visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu. We’re curious to find out what they all got up to.

The tour concludes in Johannesburg on 2 October with the Duke and Duchess attending an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

