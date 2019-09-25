Royal treats: Harry, Meghan show CT their dance moves, Archie meets the Tutus
The couple, with their newborn Archie, started their African tour in Cape Town and we’ve picked our favourite moments of their visit thus far.
JOHANNESBURG - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have touched down in South Africa and their arrival has been well-received by many locals.
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie will be in the country as part of a 10-day visit of southern Africa.
SHOWING OFF THEIR DANCE MOVES:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off their dance moves during their first stop in Nyanga, Cape Town on Monday.
Dancing to marimba instrumentals and with traditional dancers, they showed spectators what kind of moves they probably were learning before their trip.
#RoyalTourAfrica Following their visit to @TheJusticeDesk the Duke & Duchess od Sussex will visit the @District6Museum for their second engagement of the day. PB pic.twitter.com/l7me0yQ2tE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019
VISITING SA’S FIRST MOSQUE:
The couple visited the Auwal Majid before being treated to authentic Cape Malay delicacies.
VISITING DISTRICT 6:
On their second day, the couple visited the District Six Museum and the Homecoming Centre, who are helping to rebuild their local community in Cape Town.
Their visit was to help the royal couple understand how much of this diverse community was destroyed when people were forced out of the area during the apartheid era.
#RoyalTourAfrica The Duke & Duchess of Sussex now at the final event for the day. A visit to the District 6 Homecomong Centre. pic.twitter.com/oUIM8yfPe5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019
#RoyalTourAfrica The couple now tasting some traditional Cape Malay Dishes. pic.twitter.com/pvkd0Miurl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019
BRINGING ROYAL COLOUR TO BO-KAAP
The royal couple also visited the historic neighbourhood of Bo-Kaap where they walked through the colourful homes and then popped into a resident's home for some traditional treats.
WATCH: Duke and Duchess of Sussex spread love in Bo Kaap
ARCHIE VISITING ARCHBISHOP TUTU:
On Wednesday, Archie went on his first tour of the Mother City where he and his parents visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu. We’re curious to find out what they all got up to.
View this post on Instagram
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters
The tour concludes in Johannesburg on 2 October with the Duke and Duchess attending an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe.
