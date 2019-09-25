Royal treats: Harry, Meghan show CT their dance moves, Archie meets the Tutus

The couple, with their newborn Archie, started their African tour in Cape Town and we’ve picked our favourite moments of their visit thus far.

JOHANNESBURG - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have touched down in South Africa and their arrival has been well-received by many locals.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie will be in the country as part of a 10-day visit of southern Africa.



SHOWING OFF THEIR DANCE MOVES:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off their dance moves during their first stop in Nyanga, Cape Town on Monday.

Dancing to marimba instrumentals and with traditional dancers, they showed spectators what kind of moves they probably were learning before their trip.

#RoyalTourAfrica Following their visit to @TheJusticeDesk the Duke & Duchess od Sussex will visit the @District6Museum for their second engagement of the day. PB pic.twitter.com/l7me0yQ2tE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019

VISITING SA’S FIRST MOSQUE:

The couple visited the Auwal Majid before being treated to authentic Cape Malay delicacies.

VISITING DISTRICT 6:

On their second day, the couple visited the District Six Museum and the Homecoming Centre, who are helping to rebuild their local community in Cape Town.

Their visit was to help the royal couple understand how much of this diverse community was destroyed when people were forced out of the area during the apartheid era.

#RoyalTourAfrica The Duke & Duchess of Sussex now at the final event for the day. A visit to the District 6 Homecomong Centre. pic.twitter.com/oUIM8yfPe5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019

#RoyalTourAfrica The couple now tasting some traditional Cape Malay Dishes. pic.twitter.com/pvkd0Miurl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2019

BRINGING ROYAL COLOUR TO BO-KAAP

The royal couple also visited the historic neighbourhood of Bo-Kaap where they walked through the colourful homes and then popped into a resident's home for some traditional treats.

ARCHIE VISITING ARCHBISHOP TUTU:

On Wednesday, Archie went on his first tour of the Mother City where he and his parents visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu. We’re curious to find out what they all got up to.

The tour concludes in Johannesburg on 2 October with the Duke and Duchess attending an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe.