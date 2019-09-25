Richard Das Neves: Better attitude helped us

A career-best 87 off 53 balls by Wesley Marshall and strong display in the field paved the way for Easterns to win the thrilling final when they edged out KwaZulu-Natal Inland by five runs in Benoni.

CAPE TOWN - Easterns head coach Richard das Neves said better attitude helped the team to CSA Provincial T20 final victory on Tuesday.

A career-best 87 off 53 balls by Wesley Marshall and strong display in the field paved the way for Easterns to win the thrilling final when they edged out KwaZulu-Natal Inland by five runs in Benoni.

The opener clubbed two sixes and nine fours to propel the hosts to a strong 178 for six after they were asked to take the first strike at Willowmoore Park.

The visitors made a good start to their response and looked on course for victory thanks to Grant Roelofsen’s own highest score of 79 off 58 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes), but strong bowling, led by Dyllan Matthews (1/23), and good fielding at the death, kept the away side to 173 for four.

And that was enough to earn the home side victory in what was the inaugural edition of the competition.

Das Neves believes doing better in fielding has improved the team's performance during the final.



"It's an awesome achievement to go and win - it's our second trophy of this calendar year which is pretty good considering the history of Easterns cricket ever since I've been the coach. Going to the final we tend to win the close ones. The types of games we've managed to go through them - both in our one day campaign last season as well T20 campaign getting to the final - yes there was an expectation but we came through."

"Going to the final our discussion was around attitude - make sure in the field we are the best fielding team, something that was the difference between the two teams. We were the best fielding side and another word was intensity, I told them if we play to the intensity that we know, no team in the country will keep up with us."