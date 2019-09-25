Retired Justice Edwin Cameron elected Stellenbosch University chancellor

Cameron, a Maties alumnus, was elected by an overwhelming majority on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Retired Constitutional Court Judge Justice Edwin Cameron is the next chancellor of Stellenbosch University.

Cameron, a Maties alumnus, was elected by an overwhelming majority on Wednesday. He takes over from Johann Rupert as the institution’s 15th chancellor next year.

Stellenbosch University’s rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers said: “I’m so pleased that Stellenbosch University has elected retired Justice Edwin Cameron. He has immense stature and it would be a privilege to work with him in the future.”