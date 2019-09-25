Raubenheimer name two new players in the 24-member squad for Scotland Tests

Two other players - centre Chumisa Qawe and winger Shuneez van Heerden - are also in line to make their Test debuts if they take to the field.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer announced two new players in the 24-member squad for their two-Test series against Scotland in Cape Town next week.

Flyhalf Anacadia Minnaar, who was a member of the South Africa U20 squad that played against Zimbabwe earlier this year, and winger Nomawethu Mabenge were the only two new faces in the squad that assembled in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

Two other players - centre Chumisa Qawe and winger Shuneez van Heerden - are also in line to make their Test debuts if they take to the field.

They trained with the squad in Port Elizabeth and represented the SA Select Women against the Spain Invitational XV.

Captain and prop Babalwa Latsha will again lead the team, while Raubenheimer is set to name a new vice-captain in the next few days in the absence of Zinhle Ndawonde who was not available for selection due to a hamstring injury.

The Springbok Women will face Scotland in two Tests in six days at City Park in Athlone on Monday, 30 September, and Saturday, 5 October.

This follows a two-week tour to Port Elizabeth where the SA Select Women faced Spain Invitational XV, and the Springbok Women went up against Spain.

“I am looking forward to testing a few new player combinations and seeing some of the uncapped players in action in these Tests. I was very impressed with how some of the junior players performed in Port Elizabeth and it is great that we are able to give them another chance to showcase their skills," said Raubenheimer.

“After the Spain Test I realised that we have to remember we are playing against seasoned international sides, so although we are focused on winning, we need to note the small improvements we are making along the way. There are a few things we need to improve on going into these matches, and that is to build on our set-pieces, be more accurate in our handling and to make better use of our try-scoring chances, and if we can do that, we will be in a better position to get the desired results."

Springbok Women’s squad for Scotland Tests:

Celeste Adonis (lock) – Boland

Karthy Dludla (lock) – KZN

Annique Geswind (hooker) – Western Province

Lindelwa Gwala (hooker) – KZN

Aseza Hele (No 8) – Eastern Province



Onaka Jita (prop) – Boland

Tayla Kinsey (scrumhalf) – KZN



Babalwa Latsha (captain, prop) – Western Province

Nomawethu Mabenge (winger) – Eastern Province

Noxolo Mankayi (prop) – Eastern Province



Vuyolwethu Maqholo (utility back) – Western Province



Nompumelelo Mathe (utility forward) – KZN

Anacadia Minnaar (flyhalf) – Eastern Province



Phelisa Mrwebi (flanker) – Eastern Province

Sesethu Mtshazi (centre) – Western Province

Aphiwe Ngwevu (centre) – Border



Yonela Ngxingolo (prop) – Border

Piwokuhle Nyanda (utility back) – Golden Lions

Prelene Pegram (lock) – SWD

Chumisa Qawe (centre) – Border

Chuma Qawe (fullback) – Border

Sizophila Solontsi (flanker) – KZN



Unam Tose (scrumhalf) – Border

Shuneez van Heerden (winger) – Leopards