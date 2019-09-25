Rand weaker in early trade
The rand slipped against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the greenback ticked up after falling overnight on the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the greenback ticked up after falling overnight on the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump.
The rand was down 0.3% at R14.9125 versus the dollar, as of 0620 GMT.
The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of major peers, was up 0.2%.
South African financial markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Government bonds were barely changed early on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument maturing in 2026 up 0.5 basis points to 8.29%.
The South African Reserve Bank was due to release its quarterly bulletin on Wednesday, shedding light on investor attitudes towards the country.
Popular in Business
-
Sasbo strike won't have desired effect - Banking Association of SA
-
Here’s how the banking sector strike will affect you
-
SA warned to withdraw enough money ahead of banking strike
-
Sibanye says 5,270 jobs could be lost in Marikana restructuring
-
Moyo warns Old Mutual against preventing his return to work
-
Numsa warns of motor sector strike after wage talks fail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.