Rand weaker in early trade

JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the greenback ticked up after falling overnight on the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump.

The rand was down 0.3% at R14.9125 versus the dollar, as of 0620 GMT.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of major peers, was up 0.2%.

South African financial markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Government bonds were barely changed early on Wednesday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument maturing in 2026 up 0.5 basis points to 8.29%.

The South African Reserve Bank was due to release its quarterly bulletin on Wednesday, shedding light on investor attitudes towards the country.