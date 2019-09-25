Ramaphosa urges South Africans to unite against any form of violence

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that challenges faced by South Africa should not be used as reasons to attack foreign nationals.

Ramaphosa addressed the community of Upington in the Northern Cape on Tuesday during the main Heritage Day celebrations.

He’s urged foreign nationals to respect and observe the laws of the country.

Following the spate of violence meted out against foreign nationals in the country, President Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to unite against any forms of violence.

Ramaphosa said that foreign nationals should be in the country legally.

"Every South African must have a document that shows who they are. We want them also to be documented."

The president said that domestic challenges should not lead to South Africans attacking people from other countries.

The president also used his address to emphasise his condemnation of gender violence in the country.