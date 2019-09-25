Ramaphosa: Teachers' contribution in class has direct link to economic growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the hundreds of educators gathered at the South African Teachers Democratic congress that it was their direct influence on learners that was shaping their contribution in society.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken the majority of the country’s educators to task, saying that their contribution had a direct link to economic growth.

The quality of the country’s education has been criticised for failing to equip pupils with appropriate outcomes to meet higher learning and workplace demands.

Ramaphosa was addressing the South African Teachers Democratic congress on Wednesday.

While the South African schooling system is still struggling to produce learners, who can read and comprehend complex ideas compared to their peers in other Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, the president said the government was fixing this.

Ramaphosa reiterated that that government had put various programmes in place to address the quality of education, adding that the current curriculum was being reviewed to prioritise the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

He also told the hundreds of educators gathered at the congress that it was their direct influence on the learners, that was shaping their contribution in society.



Despite the government’s failure to get the annual national assessment tests off the ground due to mainly the South African Democratic Teachers Union’s opposition to the system, Ramaphosa said new assessment tools would be implemented.