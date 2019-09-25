Ramaphosa: SA's identity not one of abuse, violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa's unity was underpinned by respect and equality and the country must refuse any efforts that try to divide the nation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa's identity was not one of abuse, violence and divisiveness.

Ramaphosa addressed the Upington community on Tuesday during the main Heritage Day celebrations in the Northern Cape.

He said South Africa's unity was underpinned by respect and equality and the country must refuse any efforts that try to divide the nation.

"There is nothing in our make up as people that allows the abuse of women and children. So, all these things of the killing of women and the raping of children are foreign to our make up as a nation and that is why we must get rid of it."