Ramaphosa: SA's identity not one of abuse, violence

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ramaphosa: SA's identity not one of abuse, violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa's unity was underpinned by respect and equality and the country must refuse any efforts that try to divide the nation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the crowd at a Heritage Day celebration at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium in Upington on 24 September 2019. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the crowd at a Heritage Day celebration at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium in Upington on 24 September 2019. Picture: GCIS
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa's identity was not one of abuse, violence and divisiveness.

Ramaphosa addressed the Upington community on Tuesday during the main Heritage Day celebrations in the Northern Cape.

He said South Africa's unity was underpinned by respect and equality and the country must refuse any efforts that try to divide the nation.

"There is nothing in our make up as people that allows the abuse of women and children. So, all these things of the killing of women and the raping of children are foreign to our make up as a nation and that is why we must get rid of it."

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA