Ramaphosa: SA's identity not one of abuse, violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa's unity was underpinned by respect and equality and the country must refuse any efforts that try to divide the nation.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa's identity was not one of abuse, violence and divisiveness.
Ramaphosa addressed the Upington community on Tuesday during the main Heritage Day celebrations in the Northern Cape.
He said South Africa's unity was underpinned by respect and equality and the country must refuse any efforts that try to divide the nation.
"There is nothing in our make up as people that allows the abuse of women and children. So, all these things of the killing of women and the raping of children are foreign to our make up as a nation and that is why we must get rid of it."
Popular in Politics
-
Malema visits the Mugabe family to pay his respects
-
Ramaphosa urges South Africans to unite against any form of violence
-
On Heritage Day, Maimane calls for a united South Africa
-
Zondo Inquiry may be able to declassify Mdluli case documents
-
DA’s Mphithi points out high unemployment rate during Heritage Day event
-
SA has shortfall of up to 400,000 nurses, says DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.