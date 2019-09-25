Prepare for your exit as well - Steve Komphela's advice to other soccer coaches

This season, with just six games played, has seen three coaches in the Absa Premiership sent packing.

CAPE TOWN - The recent sacking of coaches in the Absa Premiership has left many coaches looking at their toes - wondering who might be next.

It all started in the Nelson Mandela Bay after Chippa United sack their coach Clinton Larsen following the team's 2-1 loss away to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium two weeks ago.

Larsen was employed in January to replace Joel Masutha. He was followed by AmaZulu and Black Leopards announcing they had parted ways with their coaches Cavin Johnson and Lionel Soccoia respectively.

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela advised his colleagues after 1-1 draw to Cape Town City on Sunday at Cape Town Stadium, saying after signing an entry contract, negotiate an exit one as well.

"Maybe the culture in Europe to understand the process makes coaches job easy but back here at home stakes are very high - you are given a hundred million franchise to hold in the hands for eight months. When people feel it's getting shaky, they will act, which is natural and normal. So after match number five you start to see," said Komphela.

"You can only pray that the Gods bring rain to cleans the blood that is flowing but its part of the job - we know very well when we get to these jobs, the minute you sign a contract, the next thing is to negotiate an exit interview. You get interviewed for entry and the next one will be an exit interview."

"We do talk as colleagues, nobody wants to lose a job. Some of them are unbelievably quality people - capable as well. But sometimes results are not coming but you have to understand - you know what as much as you have the knowledge... José Mourinho is now without a job - does that make him a bad coach? Not at all," said Komphela.

Arrows, who are sitting fifth in the league standing, will host struggling Stellenbosch FC at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.