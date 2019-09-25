Prasa calls court ruling against Mthimkhulu a 'step in right direction'

The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered Daniel Mthimkhulu to pay over R5 million for misrepresenting his academic qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said a High Court order against a former executive who lied about his qualifications was a step in the right direction, as it worked to clean up the embattled entity.

The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered Daniel Mthimkhulu to pay over R5 million for misrepresenting his academic qualifications.

The judgment came after a lengthy court battle between Prasa and Mthimkhulu over his qualifications and a fake "offer of employment" from a German company.

The court also found that he was central in the controversial Swifambo contract where trains that were too tall for the country's railway were bought with taxpayer's money.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenana said: "The money that they’re asking for is for his salaries and monies paid to him in his time and service at Prasa because he was there under false pretences."