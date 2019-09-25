Prasa calls court ruling against Mthimkhulu a 'step in right direction'
The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered Daniel Mthimkhulu to pay over R5 million for misrepresenting his academic qualifications.
JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said a High Court order against a former executive who lied about his qualifications was a step in the right direction, as it worked to clean up the embattled entity.
The High Court in Johannesburg has ordered Daniel Mthimkhulu to pay over R5 million for misrepresenting his academic qualifications.
The judgment came after a lengthy court battle between Prasa and Mthimkhulu over his qualifications and a fake "offer of employment" from a German company.
The court also found that he was central in the controversial Swifambo contract where trains that were too tall for the country's railway were bought with taxpayer's money.
Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenana said: "The money that they’re asking for is for his salaries and monies paid to him in his time and service at Prasa because he was there under false pretences."
Popular in Local
-
SA warned to withdraw enough money ahead of banking strike
-
Here’s how the banking sector strike will affect you
-
Lead investigator in Amy'Leigh De Jager case accused of stalling rape case
-
Banking sector mass action a protest and not a strike, Busa argues in court
-
Sasbo: Busa interdict against strike is a delaying tactic
-
Can Busa stop the banking sector’s planned strike?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.