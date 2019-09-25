EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 6, 34, 35, 36, 46 PB: 12

PowerBall Plus: 9, 15, 20, 28, 37 PB: 20

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.