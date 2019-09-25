PE police hunting suspects after girl (6) wounded in shooting

The police's Priscilla Naidu said the child was playing in front of her house when shots were fired.

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police, in the Eastern Cape, are on the hunt for suspects linked to an incident where a 6-year-old girl was struck and wounded by a stray bullet.

The girl is currently recovering in hospital.

“It is not known at this stage who fired, we are still investigating a case of attempted murder. We condemn such attacks in the strongest of ways and we are calling on communities to work with us and not to harbour these criminals.”

Meanwhile, the city's anti-gang tracking team has arrested a 48-year-old gang member in Kwanoxolo.



The man was in possession of an illegal firearm, ammunition and drugs.

The suspect started running and was chased by the police. Police fired shots at him, wounding him in the legs.

The suspect was apprehended and is expected to appear in court soon.