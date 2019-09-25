PE police hunting suspects after girl (6) wounded in shooting
The police's Priscilla Naidu said the child was playing in front of her house when shots were fired.
CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police, in the Eastern Cape, are on the hunt for suspects linked to an incident where a 6-year-old girl was struck and wounded by a stray bullet.
The girl is currently recovering in hospital.
The police's Priscilla Naidu said the child was playing in front of her house when shots were fired.
“It is not known at this stage who fired, we are still investigating a case of attempted murder. We condemn such attacks in the strongest of ways and we are calling on communities to work with us and not to harbour these criminals.”
Meanwhile, the city's anti-gang tracking team has arrested a 48-year-old gang member in Kwanoxolo.
The man was in possession of an illegal firearm, ammunition and drugs.
The suspect started running and was chased by the police. Police fired shots at him, wounding him in the legs.
The suspect was apprehended and is expected to appear in court soon.
Popular in Local
-
SA warned to withdraw enough money ahead of banking strike
-
Here’s how the banking sector strike will affect you
-
Lead investigator in Amy'Leigh De Jager case accused of stalling rape case
-
Fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping set to appear in court
-
Banking sector mass action a protest and not a strike, Busa argues in court
-
CARTOON: The future of the climate?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.