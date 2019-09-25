Numsa warns of motor sector strike after wage talks fail
The union is demanding transport and night shift allowances for low paid fuel station employees who work awkward hours, as well as a three-year non-negotiable wage deal.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it was likely to go on a strike in the motor sector after talks with employers failed.
Numsa said that as part of mediation under the CCMA, it met with employers from the motor industries bargaining council, however, they refused to budge.
Numsa said at the mediation that employers offered a 5% wage increase for each year, which it rejected.
Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "We have arranged formal conciliation on 30 September 2019 under the auspices of the CCMA. If conciliation fails, then we are well within our rights to request a strike certificate for an industry-wide shutdown."
