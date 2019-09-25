Moyo warns Old Mutual against preventing his return to work
Old Mutual has twice refused to let Peter Moyo back into his office, despite a court order nullifying his dismissal.
JOHANNESBURG - Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo has warned the insurance company against preventing him from returning to work on Wednesday, saying that would be a bad mistake.
On Monday, the High Court in Johannesburg deferred judgment on whether Old Mutual was in contempt of court when it refused to reinstate Moyo following a ruling that his dismissal was unlawful.
The court has given the company 10 days to prove why it was not in contempt of court and had allowed Moyo to admit, as evidence, his second letter of suspension.
Old Mutual has not once but twice refused to let Moyo back into his office, despite a court order nullifying his dismissal.
His lawyer Eric Mabuza said he was ready to resume his duties on Wednesday, despite the ongoing court action.
"We’re looking forward to going back to Old Mutual and this will also give Old Mutual the opportunity to mitigate the previous contempt of court."
He has warned Old Mutual against preventing him from entering the building once again.
“Well, that will aggravate their contempt of court… so, that will add to the further contempt they are currently facing.”
He said doing so carried serious ramifications, including possible jail time.
