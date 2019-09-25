Metrobus says all depots fully operational after week-long strike
Metrobus has warned that employees who continued to stay away from work will face disciplinary action.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus said all its depots were operating at full capacity on Wednesday following last week's bus drivers’ strike.
Workers affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) embarked on a week-long strike demanding better pay and office space.
Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said: "We are fully operating today, all of our depots are out at full capacity so, we are up early and our buses are on the road."
