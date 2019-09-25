Masina, Nelson Mandela Foundation commemorate Madiba Day in NY
A series of events is taking place alongside the UN General Assembly to honour the late Madiba and also to keep his legacy alive.
NEW YORK - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and members of the Nelson Mandela Foundation in New York City gathered to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Mandela Day against the backdrop of the Mandela Decade of Peace, adopted by the United Nations last year.
A series of events is taking place alongside the UN General Assembly to honour the late Madiba and also to keep his legacy alive.
Masina told EWN thatbeing in New York carrying Madiba's message was both strategic and symbolic.
“When he was released amongst many citizens, he came here to New York to ensure that we speed up the freeing of South Africa."
The City of Ekurhuleni hosted meetings to explore business and investment opportunities as a way to help address the issue of poverty.
“Our coming here should not just be a thing of lunchtime but it must be an effort on our part to make sure that we represent the majority black poor people and the issue of unemployment has been real in our city," he added.
The UN declared the years from 2019 to 2028 as the Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace, calling for a doubling down on efforts to pursue international peace and human rights.
Popular in Local
-
SA warned to withdraw enough money ahead of banking strike
-
Here’s how the banking sector strike will affect you
-
Lead investigator in Amy'Leigh De Jager case accused of stalling rape case
-
Banking sector mass action a protest and not a strike, Busa argues in court
-
Fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping set to appear in court
-
Numsa warns of motor sector strike after wage talks fail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.