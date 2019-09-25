Masina, Nelson Mandela Foundation commemorate Madiba Day in NY

A series of events is taking place alongside the UN General Assembly to honour the late Madiba and also to keep his legacy alive.

NEW YORK - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and members of the Nelson Mandela Foundation in New York City gathered to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Mandela Day against the backdrop of the Mandela Decade of Peace, adopted by the United Nations last year.

A series of events is taking place alongside the UN General Assembly to honour the late Madiba and also to keep his legacy alive.

Masina told EWN thatbeing in New York carrying Madiba's message was both strategic and symbolic.

“When he was released amongst many citizens, he came here to New York to ensure that we speed up the freeing of South Africa."

The City of Ekurhuleni hosted meetings to explore business and investment opportunities as a way to help address the issue of poverty.

“Our coming here should not just be a thing of lunchtime but it must be an effort on our part to make sure that we represent the majority black poor people and the issue of unemployment has been real in our city," he added.

The UN declared the years from 2019 to 2028 as the Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace, calling for a doubling down on efforts to pursue international peace and human rights.