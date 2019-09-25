Maimane to set up jobs and justice fund 'to build a reconciled SA'

Democratic Alliance (DA) leaderMaimane made the announcement at a Heritage Day celebration at the Nelson Mandela Museum in Orlando, Soweto.

SOWETO - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said he would soon launch, what he called, a jobs and justice fund.

Maimane made the announcement at a Heritage Day celebration at the Nelson Mandela Museum in Orlando, Soweto.

He was joined by senior party leaders to celebrate the day.

The latest stats showed that around 29% of South Africans were unemployed.

In his Heritage Day message, Maimane said it was unacceptable that many South Africans were not taking part in the economy.

"I want to set up a job and justice fund that will ensure we build a reconciled South Africa, so that those who are left out because of poverty, will know that justice will be served and we will create a fund that gives them opportunities."

Maimane also lashed out at Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Earlier Lesufi slammed the building of a new Afrikaans university, saying it reminded him of apartheid.

However, Maimane said Lesufi’s message was divisive, saying the MEC was displaying his open hatred towards Afrikaans.