Banking sector shutdown: Labour Court to rule on Busa’s interdict on Thursday
Business Unity South Africa wanted the court to declare the looming banking sector strike as unprotected.
JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court was expected to deliver judgement on the banking shutdown interdict on Thursday.
Business Unity South Africa (Busa) wanted the court to declare the looming banking sector strike as unprotected.
The sector’s biggest union Sasbo said that over 40,000 finance sector employees were expected to take part in a strike against retrenchments in the industry on Friday.
Busa argued that the union didn’t follow the prescribed procedure required before taking part in the industrial action.
Meanwhile, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said Busa had more than a month to go back to Nedlac to find a remedy to the looming banking shutdown, but the organisation chose to seek an interdict just two days before the planned industrial action.
The labour federation was at the Labour Court to challenge Busa’s application to stop the strike.
Busa argued that Cosatu couldn’t use the initial notice approved by Nedlac in 2017 or the one issued last month. But Advocate Corne Goosen said the union could not be expected to get a new notice because various issues remained pressing and had become worse.
He said unlike a strike that required a certificate and was time-sensitive, protest action didn’t require this.
