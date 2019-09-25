Ipid investigator tells Zondo Inquiry PP's office is being 'weaponised'
Matthews Sesoko also commented on a recent investigation report by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which was not officially released to the public.
JOHANNESBURG - Senior Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Matthews Sesoko testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday that the public protector’s office had been weaponised and was being used against the police watchdog body to derail high profile investigations.
Mkhwebane allegedly made adverse findings against Sesoko, Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba, and former executive director Robert McBride. This was related to the appointment of a cell phone investigative analyst.
McBride already indicated he would take the report on judicial review.
Sesoko said the complaint with the Public Protector was filed by a former disgruntled Ipid investigator.
“These allegations were not coming for the first time because they were previously sent to the Public Service Commission and they were investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. But they were now rehashed with the Office of the Public Protector. In my view, the public protector’s office was now being weaponised against us,” he said.
He said Mkhwebane’s findings formed part of a trend that was ongoing for more than five years.
“This is what we have been experiencing all along that there's this fightback campaign against us so that it derails all these investigations we are conducting,” Sesoko said.
