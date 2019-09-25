Ipid investigator tells Zondo Inquiry PP's office is being 'weaponised'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Ipid investigator tells Zondo Inquiry PP's office is being 'weaponised'

Matthews Sesoko also commented on a recent investigation report by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which was not officially released to the public.

A screengrab of Ipid's Matthews Sesoko appearing at the Zondo Commission on 25 September 2019.
A screengrab of Ipid's Matthews Sesoko appearing at the Zondo Commission on 25 September 2019.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Senior Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Matthews Sesoko testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday that the public protector’s office had been weaponised and was being used against the police watchdog body to derail high profile investigations.

Sesoko also commented on a recent investigation report by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, which was not officially released to the public.

Mkhwebane allegedly made adverse findings against Sesoko, Ipid investigator Innocent Khuba, and former executive director Robert McBride. This was related to the appointment of a cell phone investigative analyst.

McBride already indicated he would take the report on judicial review.

Sesoko said the complaint with the Public Protector was filed by a former disgruntled Ipid investigator.

“These allegations were not coming for the first time because they were previously sent to the Public Service Commission and they were investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. But they were now rehashed with the Office of the Public Protector. In my view, the public protector’s office was now being weaponised against us,” he said.

He said Mkhwebane’s findings formed part of a trend that was ongoing for more than five years.

“This is what we have been experiencing all along that there's this fightback campaign against us so that it derails all these investigations we are conducting,” Sesoko said.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry turns spotlight on Ipid

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA