Ipid found no criminal evidence against Dramat & Sibiya, inquiry hears
Ipid investigator Matthews Sesoko made this submission at the public hearings in Parktown where he was called to corroborate the evidence of the police watchdog body’s former head Robert McBride.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry heard how an analysis of the evidence against former Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya revealed there was no case of misconduct or criminality against the pair.
Senior Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Matthews Sesoko made this submission at the public hearings in Parktown on Wednesday where he was called to corroborate the evidence of the Ipid's former head Robert McBride.
Dramat and Sibiya were accused of unlawfully deporting Zimbabwean suspects back to their home country. Neither of the pair is still employed by the Hawks.
Sesoko said he and the investigator of the so-called rendition case, Innocent Khuba, assessed the evidence before compiling a report.
“Based on the analysis of the available evidence at the time, we came to the conclusion that there wasn’t enough evidence to come to the conclusion that there was any misconduct or criminality that can be proven on the part of general Sibiya and Dramat,” he said.
Sesoko also testified that former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko was a key role player in efforts to have Dramat and Sibiya unlawfully removed from office and criminally prosecuted.
It's alleged that elements within Crime Intelligence, the National Prosecuting Authority and politicians conspired against the pair.
Sesoko said he was told by an investigator in the so-called rendition matter about a conversation he had had with a state prosecutor. He said they learned days later what the prosecutor was referring to.
“We then received a letter from the then-Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko requesting the rendition docket. The letter was received by the executive director [McBride], then he called me into a meeting with him asking for my advice. I read the letter and I indicated to Mr McBride that it’s inappropriate for the minister to ask for a docket of our investigation,” he said.
