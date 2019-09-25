Govt owes Dept of Public Works R76m in unpaid rent - De Lille
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille also revealed it was not just government entities that failed to pay rent on time, but companies like Telkom.
CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said her department was owed R76 million in rent by government departments and entities in numerous provinces.
De Lille revealed this on Wednesday in a written parliamentary reply to a question from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Patricia Kopane.
The biggest rent defaulters were in Tshwane where the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is owed R37 million. This was followed by state-owned properties in Cape Town, which owed R11 million.
De Lille also revealed it was not just government entities that failed to pay rent on time, but companies like Telkom, which was listed as the top 10 entity that regularly failed to pay rental fees on time.
The minister said National Treasury had appointed new officials to help finalise the department’s acquisition and disposal of property framework.
The department’s real estate management branch was also regularly meeting with provinces to discuss matters in the leasing and letting environment.
