Govt owes Dept of Public Works R76m in unpaid rent - De Lille

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Govt owes Dept of Public Works R76m in unpaid rent - De Lille

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille also revealed it was not just government entities that failed to pay rent on time, but companies like Telkom.

FILE: Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille tabling in Parliament. Picture: @DepPublicWorks/Twitter.
FILE: Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille tabling in Parliament. Picture: @DepPublicWorks/Twitter.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said her department was owed R76 million in rent by government departments and entities in numerous provinces.

De Lille revealed this on Wednesday in a written parliamentary reply to a question from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Patricia Kopane.

The biggest rent defaulters were in Tshwane where the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is owed R37 million. This was followed by state-owned properties in Cape Town, which owed R11 million.

De Lille also revealed it was not just government entities that failed to pay rent on time, but companies like Telkom, which was listed as the top 10 entity that regularly failed to pay rental fees on time.

The minister said National Treasury had appointed new officials to help finalise the department’s acquisition and disposal of property framework.

The department’s real estate management branch was also regularly meeting with provinces to discuss matters in the leasing and letting environment.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA