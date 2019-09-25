Fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping set to appear in court
The man was arrested on Monday after being on the run for weeks.
JOHANNESBURG - The fourth suspect in the Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case will appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
Six-year-old De Jager was snatched while being dropped off by her mother at school earlier this month.
Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl appeared in court last week for a bail application.
They've been charged with kidnapping and extortion.
The investigating officer Clayton Motloung told the court last week that the fourth suspect had been living at Van Zyl’s house but wasn’t involved in the plan until hours before.
He said that the suspect's brief was to grab De Jager and put her into the car during the kidnapping.
Motloung said that when he went to Van Zyl’s home earlier this month, to arrest him, the man fled and had been on the run until his arrest on Monday.
The police's Vishnu Naidoo: "We will have him remanded in custody until 5 October when we are hoping to bring him back, together with the other three, for a formal bail application."
The man's understood to be the final suspect in the case and will be tried along with the other three.
