Fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case granted legal aid
Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) was the final suspect to appear in the matter related to the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl.
JOHANNESBURG - The fourth suspect in the Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court and asked to apply for legal aid on Wednesday.
Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) was the final suspect to appear in the matter related to the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl.
De Jager was snatched as her mother dropped her off at school earlier this month.
Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel, and Pieter van Zyl were all charged with kidnapping as well as extortion. They appeared in court last week for a bail application.
Bafokeng was also charged with kidnapping and extortion in connection with De Jager’s kidnapping.
He made a brief appearance in court in a tattered brown leather jacket and jeans. Bafokeng told the court that he could not afford a lawyer and wanted to apply for legal aid. His application was approved on the spot and a lawyer was assigned to him
The matter was postponed to October for his profile to be confirmed.
Popular in Local
-
Sasbo strike won't have desired effect - Banking Association of SA
-
2 Ekurhuleni metro officers facing suspension after one filmed drunk on duty
-
Here’s how the banking sector strike will affect you
-
SA warned to withdraw enough money ahead of banking strike
-
Royal treats: Harry, Meghan show CT their dance moves, Archie meets the Tutus
-
Acting Ekurhuleni Mayor Mpya 'disappointed' with conduct of drunk metro cop
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.