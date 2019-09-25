Fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case granted legal aid

Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) was the final suspect to appear in the matter related to the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl.

JOHANNESBURG - The fourth suspect in the Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court and asked to apply for legal aid on Wednesday.

De Jager was snatched as her mother dropped her off at school earlier this month.



Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel, and Pieter van Zyl were all charged with kidnapping as well as extortion. They appeared in court last week for a bail application.

Bafokeng was also charged with kidnapping and extortion in connection with De Jager’s kidnapping.

He made a brief appearance in court in a tattered brown leather jacket and jeans. Bafokeng told the court that he could not afford a lawyer and wanted to apply for legal aid. His application was approved on the spot and a lawyer was assigned to him

The matter was postponed to October for his profile to be confirmed.