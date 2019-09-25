Fani Madida appointed Swallows FC interim coach

This comes after the sacking of coach Zeca Marques on Tuesday by the GladAfrica Championship outfit.

CAPE TOWN - Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Fani Madida has taken over the coaching reins at Swallows FC in the interim.

This comes after the sacking of coach Zeca Marques on Tuesday by the GladAfrica Championship outfit.

Swallows boss and chairperson David Mogashoa has confirmed to EWN Sport that Madida would be in charge until the appointment of the new coach next Tuesday.

"Fani Madida has always been with the team as the technical advisor to the board and the coach but he wasn't interfering with the coach's job. So, he's going to be there until we announce the new coach next week on Tuesday. So, immediately when we announce, he steps back," said Mogashoa.

Swallows have only collected four points from five games so far this season - sitting in position twelve in the log standing.