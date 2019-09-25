Draw money, fill up ahead of Friday’s banking strike, warns bank union Sasbo

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Draw money, fill up ahead of Friday’s banking strike, warns bank union Sasbo

| You have today and tomorrow to ensure you have enough cash and petrol on hand ahead of Friday’s country-wide banking strike.

You have today and tomorrow to ensure you have enough cash on hand ahead of Friday’s country-wide banking strike.

South Africa’s largest banking labour union Sasbo warned it would bring the industry to a standstill to protest retrenchments and teach it a lesson.

ATMs are mended and programmed by our members so if our members are not at work then there will be no service produced… If you’re travelling, make sure you have enough petrol because the speed points machines may not be working…

Joe Kokela, Sasbo

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) warned the strike may affect tax payments and tax refunds.

...they [senior execs] are getting exorbitant salaries which are not equal to what workers are earning...

Joe Kokela, Sasbo

Sasbo expects more than 40 000 bank employees to take part in the strike.

This article first appeared on 702 : Draw money, fill up ahead of Friday’s banking strike, warns bank union Sasbo

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA