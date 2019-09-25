Draw money, fill up ahead of Friday’s banking strike, warns bank union Sasbo
Kabous le Roux | You have today and tomorrow to ensure you have enough cash and petrol on hand ahead of Friday’s country-wide banking strike.
South Africa’s largest banking labour union Sasbo warned it would bring the industry to a standstill to protest retrenchments and teach it a lesson.
ATMs are mended and programmed by our members so if our members are not at work then there will be no service produced… If you’re travelling, make sure you have enough petrol because the speed points machines may not be working…Joe Kokela, Sasbo
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) warned the strike may affect tax payments and tax refunds.
...they [senior execs] are getting exorbitant salaries which are not equal to what workers are earning...Joe Kokela, Sasbo
Sasbo expects more than 40 000 bank employees to take part in the strike.
This article first appeared on 702 : Draw money, fill up ahead of Friday’s banking strike, warns bank union Sasbo
