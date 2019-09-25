D6 land claimants' 'dignity restored' after street name change

Some District Six land claimants said that the day Keizergracht Street was changed back to its original name was one they would never forget.

The road - a traditional starting point for protest marches in the Cape Town CBD - is now called Hanover Street, the name it bore before District Six forced removals in the 1960s during apartheid.

The name change was approved during a full council sitting earlier this year after the District Six Working Committee made a request to change it.

Johaar Mosoval (92) was one of the few people forcibly removed from District Six during apartheid to witness the comeback of Hanover Street.

The elderly man smiled as he recalled the shops and other popular businesses that flanked the famous road.

#DistrictSix #HanoverResident 92-year-old Johaar Mosoval was born in the historic community. He says he can’t explain the joy he feels....he recalls his favourite shops that lined the street. LI pic.twitter.com/E14Ab538B7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 24, 2019

The District Six Working Committee's Shahied Ajam said that there was no better Heritage Day gift for residents of the historic community.

"Hanover Street is part of our heritage, so for the people, this is also signalling the start of the healing process. Their dignity has been restored."