Crime Intelligence does not conduct investigations, Zondo Inquiry hears
A senior Ipid investigator has told the state capture commission that it was irregular for Crime Intelligence to conduct investigations as was the case in the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter.
PRETORIA - A senior Ipid investigator has told the state capture commission that it was irregular for Crime Intelligence to conduct investigations as was the case in the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter.
The watchdog body’s Matthews Sesoko has taken the stand at the public hearings in Parktown on Wednesday, primarily to corroborate the evidence of his former boss, Robert McBride.
The commission had previously heard how Crime Intelligence officials allegedly conspired to implicate former Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya in the unlawful deportation of Zimbabwean suspects to their home country.
Dramat took early retirement while Sibiya was dismissed after a disciplinary process, which was in the process of being challenged.
Sesoko said that the rendition case came to Ipid after it was investigated by Crime Intelligence but it is not usual for the unit to conduct investigations.
"Crime Intelligence, by the nature of their work, do not conduct investigations, they gather intelligence and handover the product of their intelligence to investigators, who then conduct investigations."
He added that the case was further complicated by the suspects in the alleged crime.
"The members of Crime Intelligence themselves were involved in the allegations of rendition, that is why we're saying they may have been conflicted themselves in investigating this matter."
