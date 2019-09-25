Cosatu to continue mobilising workers to join banking sector shutdown

The Labour Court on Wednesday heard arguments from the union federation, union Sasbo and Busa, which had applied for an interdict to stop the strike.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said on Wednesday it would continue to mobilise for the banking shutdown on Friday until the Labour Court delivers its decision on Thursday.

The Labour Court heard arguments from the union federation Sasbo and Business Unity South Africa (Busa), which had applied for an interdict to stop the strike.

Unions were protesting against retrenchments in the banking industry.

Busa maintained that the shutdown could not be protected based on a Nedlac decision of 2017 despite Cosatu and Sasbo issuing another notice last month. Cosatu argued that unlike a strike, a protest could be held as long as the conditions persisted.

Labour Court Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker agreed that the matter was urgent and said she would deliver judgment on Friday at 10 am. Consumers were warned that services could be limited should the strike go on.