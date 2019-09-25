Buses fully operational, says Metrobus
Workers went on strike last week after demanding better pay and office space.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus said its buses were fully operational on Wednesday afternoon following a Labour Court interdict against strike action by members affiliated to Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers' Union (Demawusa).
Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said: “Management is delighted to announce to all passengers that services have resumed in all depots. Metrobus is working towards a permanent solution to the impasse. Metrobus bus would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and leaving our commuters stranded for the past week.”
