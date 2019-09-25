View all in Latest
Buses fully operational, says Metrobus

Workers went on strike last week after demanding better pay and office space.

Picture: @JoburgMetrobus/Twitter
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus said its buses were fully operational on Wednesday afternoon following a Labour Court interdict against strike action by members affiliated to Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers' Union (Demawusa).

Workers went on strike last week after demanding better pay and office space.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said: “Management is delighted to announce to all passengers that services have resumed in all depots. Metrobus is working towards a permanent solution to the impasse. Metrobus bus would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and leaving our commuters stranded for the past week.”

