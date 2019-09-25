Banking sector mass action a protest and not a strike, Busa argues in court

Busa insisted the strike must be declared unlawful, adding that it would mostly affect small businesses and poor communities.

JOHANNESBURG - Business organisation Business Unity South Africa (Busa) is heading to court on Wednesday morning to find out if its application for an interdict against the banking sector strike on Friday has been successful.

The organisation has argued that the sector’s biggest union Sasbo didn’t follow the prescribed procedures required to protest.

The union said that on Friday, over 40,000 finance sector employees are expected to take part in the industrial action against retrenchments in the industry.

The strike is expected to affect ATM’s and online banking services.

Business Unity South Africa said the court bid was on behalf of the country’s commercial banks.

It argued that the planned industrial action was a protest and not a strike and the union didn’t follow the prescribed procedures.

This would be to allow the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to facilitate discussions with government and business before declaring a strike.

Busa’s Cas Coovadia: "We have absolutely no problem. They have to right to strike, it's a democratic right in this country provided it is done legally and within appropriate regulations."

But Sasbo said that the industrial action was protected under Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act and had been given the green light by Nedlac.

Busa insisted the strike must be declared unlawful, adding that it would mostly affect small businesses and poor communities.