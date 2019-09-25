View all in Latest
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan to meet Tutu and his wife

Ahead of Wednesday’s visit, Tutu and his wife, Leah, said they viewed the interaction with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a 'rare privilege and honour'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town on 25 September 2019. The couple visited various other initiatives before heading to the beach for a dance and meditation session with young surfers. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Waves for Change at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town on 25 September 2019. The couple visited various other initiatives before heading to the beach for a dance and meditation session with young surfers. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were due to meet retired archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife at their foundation in Cape Town on Wednesday, the third day of their African tour.

On Tuesday, the royal couple danced with a group of mentors who teach vulnerable youngsters from townships to swim and surf, before visiting South Africa’s oldest mosque in the mainly Muslim suburb of Bo-Kaap.

WATCH: Duke and Duchess of Sussex spread love in Bo-Kaap

Ahead of Wednesday’s visit, Tutu and his wife, Leah, said they viewed the interaction with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a “rare privilege and honour”.

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Tutu, who used the pulpit to preach against the injustices of white minority rule during apartheid, has battled prostate cancer for years and has largely withdrawn from public life.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and sixth in line to the throne, has been visiting southern Africa for two decades for holidays and conservation work.

He will travel alone on Thursday to Botswana, where he and Meghan holidayed shortly after they began dating in July 2016 and returned to in 2017 for a romantic getaway.

Harry then heads to Angola, visiting the landmine clearance project where famous photographs of his late mother, Princess Diana, were taken during her campaign to ban landmines.

He ends the solo section of his tour in Malawi, where he will meet President Peter Mutharika.

