Bo-Kaap left smitten after Harry and Meghan's Heritage Day visit

CAPE TOWN - The Bo-Kaap community welcomed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Tuesday where they celebrated Heritage Day.

They visited Auwal Mosque, the oldest mosque built in South Africa, walked through the streets, followed by tea and koeksisters at a resident's home.

Nazli Edross-Fakier welcomed the royal couple with a table of traditional treats and said it was a wonderful experience.

"I said to her that we'd fallen in love with her long before Harry met her when she was still in Suits... she giggled and it probably took her back to those years. Having said that, Harry was our first love."

Bo-Kaap Civic Association's Noer Osman said that their visit meant a lot to the community, especially on Heritage Day.

Osman he was lucky enough to shake Harry’s hand: "I shook Harry's hand but I didn't get to shake Meghan's hand but that's OK with me. He's a very friendly guy, you can see as he came through the arch, he was dancing, he was really jiving, like the Madiba jive."

Sherry Abrahams (18) said she's a huge fan of the royal couple and rushed to catch a glimpse of them.

"When I saw them, I said to myself that this the first and last time I'll ever see them. I ran to take a video and I was so excited and it was such an awesome thing."

