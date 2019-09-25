Acting Ekurhuleni mayor vows to root out ‘rotten potatoes’ in EMPD

Lesiba Mpya said individuals who tainted the image of the city should be removed.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Ekurhuleni Mayor Lesiba Mpya on Wednesday said the city would uproot what he described as “rotten potatoes” from the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) after an officer was caught on camera drunk while on duty.

The officer’s conduct drew attention on social media when he nearly crashed into a biker in Benoni before threatening him and other bystanders. The metro officer, his colleague, and a supervisor were suspended.

“We need to be engaged in a process of uprooting rotten potatoes among our metro police service.”

He said such conduct, especially from those in public service, could not be tolerated.

“He was in full uniform of the EMPD and in full utility.”

The city said more officers implicated in the incident could be suspended as investigations continued.