Acting Ekurhuleni Mayor Mpya 'disappointed' with conduct of drunk metro cop

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Ekurhuleni Mayor Lesiba Mpya on Wednesday said he was deeply disappointed with the conduct of two officers who've now been suspended after one of them was caught on camera drunk while on duty.

A video that has been widely circulated shows the heavily intoxicated, slurring metro police officer staggering as he argued with bystanders.

This was after he almost crashed into a biker.

The cop's supervisor, who tried to get him away from the scene, has also been suspended.

Mpya said their conduct was unacceptable: “We are deeply disappointed that an officer of the law, a public servant, would be caught in such situations and inadequate manner of handling themselves in public.”