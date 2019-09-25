ACF confirms its aid worker working in Nigeria killed by Boko Haram
The insurgents uploaded a video online showing how the humanitarian worker from Action Against Hunger (ACF) was beheaded.
ABUJA – A humanitarian organisation working in Nigeria’s troubled northeast confirmed on Wednesday that one of the six workers, who was abducted by Boko Haram two months ago, was killed.
The six Nigerian aid workers - one woman and five men - were seized by jihadists affiliated to the Islamic State group during an ambush on their convoy close to the border with Niger on 18 July.
The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group released a video in the wake of the abduction of the female ACF staff member pleading for the release of the hostages with her five male colleagues behind her.
The ACF was on 18 September forced by the Nigeria military to close its operations on allegations that the NGO was aiding and abetting operations of the Boko Haram.
The group, in a horrific video of the execution, said it took the action because “the government deceived them” following months of what is now known as secret negotiations between a team of intermediaries and unnamed officials.
