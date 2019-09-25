View all in Latest
2 Ekurhuleni metro officers facing suspension after one filmed drunk on duty

Acting Ekurhuleni mayor Lesiba Mpya said the officers would have to motivate why they shouldn't be suspended.

FILE: An Ekurhuleni Metro Police car. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two Ekurhuleni Metro Police officers are facing suspension after one of them was caught on camera drunk while on duty.

Video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The officer's conduct drew attention when he nearly crashed into a biker in Benoni before threatening him and other bystanders.

In the video footage, the heavily intoxicated, slurring metro officer can be seen staggering as he argued with bystanders.

He’s then led away to a waiting official car by his female colleague.

Acting Ekurhuleni mayor Lesiba Mpya said the officers would have to motivate why they shouldn't be suspended.

"What has happened is that the chief of police has withdrawn their vehicles and firearms."

Mpya said their conduct was unacceptable: "We want to take the public into full confidence that adequate and harsh precautions will be meted out to the wrongdoers."

The chief of police will provide a full report on the incident on Wednesday.

